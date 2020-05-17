App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 17, 2020 09:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Godrej Consumer Products target of Rs 630: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Godrej Consumer Products has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 630 in its research report dated May 13, 2020.

Sharekhan's research report on Godrej Consumer Products


Q4FY2020 consolidated revenues declined by 12.2% and adjusted PAT fell by ~30%, affected by supply disruptions in India and Africa due to a lockdown; Indonesia business registered stable performance. April began on positive note with household insecticide (HI) sales growing in India and Indonesia on account of higher demand; with capacity utilisation improving to 75% in all plants in India the company expects supply of products to stabilise in the coming months. Resurgence of HI category; expanding other key categories through innovation and cost control measures would help GCPL clock steady earnings growth in the medium term. Stock has corrected by ~16% in last three months and is currently trading at discounted valuation of 30.6x its FY2022E earnings factoring in near-term uncertainties.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy recommendation with revised PT of Rs. 630.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on May 17, 2020 09:28 pm

tags #Buy #Godrej Consumer Products #Recommendations #Sharekhan

