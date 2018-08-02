Buy Godrej Consumer Products; target of Rs 1540: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Godrej Consumer Products

Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) reported Q1FY19 revenue growth of 13.7% YoY, in line with expectation, whereas EBITDA/adjusted PAT growth of 27.1%/76.8% YoY came in ahead of our estimate. Domestic volume growth of 14% YoY came off a flat base. The key takeaway for us is the company’s broad-based growth—while domestic revenue grew 7.8% YoY, IB, after four quarters of <2% YoY revenue growth, logged 8.9% YoY growth. This is largely driven by GCPL’s tactical steps, be it in the HI segment (through the Powerchip launch), personal care (deepening penetration) or the Indonesian market (NPD and sales promotion).

Outlook

Going ahead, we believe the building blocks are in place in terms of innovation and the launch pipeline (refer note: Well-fortified to scale the growth curve), which will bolster positioning and spur market share gains. All in all, we are raising the target multiple to 50x (from 45x) that yields a revised TP of INR1,540 (earlier INR1,435). Maintain ‘BUY’.

