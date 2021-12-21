MARKET NEWS

Buy Godrej Consumer Products: target of Rs 1249: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Godrej Consumer Products has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1249 in its research report dated December 20, 2021.

December 21, 2021 / 03:23 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Godrej Consumer Products


Analyst conference hosted by Mr. Sudhir Sitapati, Managing Director (MD) & CEO of GCPL, was more focused on filling the business gaps to improve the revenue and earnings growth in the medium term. However, the long-term vision of the leadership was missing in the meet. The company is aiming at achieving double-digit volume growth through penetration gains in 50% of the portfolio, moderate share gain in 50% of portfolio, consumption-led market growth, and disruptive innovation. Headwinds such as raw-material inflation and pandemic-led uncertainties will keep a toll on earnings growth in the near term. However, management is confident of achieving 150-200 bps OPM expansion, driven by better mix and cost-saving measures in the stable market environment.



Outlook


The stock has corrected by 18% in the past three months and is currently trading at a discounted valuation of 39x/33x its FY2023/FY2024E EPS. We maintain our Buy recommendation on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 1,249.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Godrej Consumer Products #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Dec 21, 2021 03:23 pm

