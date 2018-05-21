App
Stocks
May 21, 2018 05:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Godrej Consumer Products; target of Rs 1245: KR Choksey

KR Choksey is bullish on Godrej Consumer Products has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1245 in its research report dated May 18, 2018.

Broker Research
 
 
KR Choksey's research report on Godrej Consumer Products


GCPL Ltd. reported Q4FY18 revenue of INR 25.3 Bn (+5.8% YoY) which was below our expectation. While the India Business recorded sales growth of 1.1% YoY. The International business sales grew by 6% YoY on a constant currency basis, the international business was impacted mainly due to inventory reduction with key modern retail channel partners in Indonesia, however, Africa and LATAM has done well. For FY18 revenue stood at INR 98.4 Bn (+6.1% YoY). EBITDA for Q4FY18 was at INR 5.9 Bn (+9.3% YoY), with OPM at 23.6% (+74 bps YoY) mainly due to operational efficiency. For FY18 EBITDA stood at INR 20.6 Bn (+8.9% YoY), with margins at 20.8% (+54 bps YoY). PAT for Q4FY18 was at INR 6.2 Bn (+58.3% YoY), with margins at 24.4% (+809 bps YoY), mainly due to one time exceptional item of INR 1.9 Bn.


Outlook


At CMP of INR 1,082, the stock is trading at P/E of 37x for FY20E, we assign a P/E multiple of 42.5x arriving at a target price of INR 1,245. We recommend a “Buy” rating, representing an upside of 15%.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

147 stocks hit fresh all-time highs in May; should you buy now?

Nifty corrects for 5th day, Sensex sheds 232 pts; Nifty Midcap dives 321 pts amid weak earnings

Karnataka Polls 2018: Challenges abound, but shared fear of losing power may keep Cong, JD(S) together

