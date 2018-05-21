Buy Godrej Consumer Products; target of Rs 1245: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Godrej Consumer Products

GCPL Ltd. reported Q4FY18 revenue of INR 25.3 Bn (+5.8% YoY) which was below our expectation. While the India Business recorded sales growth of 1.1% YoY. The International business sales grew by 6% YoY on a constant currency basis, the international business was impacted mainly due to inventory reduction with key modern retail channel partners in Indonesia, however, Africa and LATAM has done well. For FY18 revenue stood at INR 98.4 Bn (+6.1% YoY). EBITDA for Q4FY18 was at INR 5.9 Bn (+9.3% YoY), with OPM at 23.6% (+74 bps YoY) mainly due to operational efficiency. For FY18 EBITDA stood at INR 20.6 Bn (+8.9% YoY), with margins at 20.8% (+54 bps YoY). PAT for Q4FY18 was at INR 6.2 Bn (+58.3% YoY), with margins at 24.4% (+809 bps YoY), mainly due to one time exceptional item of INR 1.9 Bn.

Outlook

At CMP of INR 1,082, the stock is trading at P/E of 37x for FY20E, we assign a P/E multiple of 42.5x arriving at a target price of INR 1,245. We recommend a “Buy” rating, representing an upside of 15%.

