Buy Godrej Consumer Products; target of Rs 1150: Sharekhan

Godrej Consumer Products Limited’s (GCPL) Q4FY2023 performance was ahead of our expectations on account of better-than-expected OPM. Consolidated revenue grew by ~10% y-o-y (driven by 6% volume growth); OPM improved by 284 bps y-o-y to 20.8% (vs. street’s estimates of ~19%); adjusted PAT grew by 29% y-o-y. The domestic HI category’s volumes recovered to double digits, with 14% growth; good recovery was seen in Indonesia business, with 8% growth and OPM at 20%+; Africa business saw one-off quarter. GCPL’s strategy is to invest high in India business and simplify the international business. FY2024 revenue growth will be in double digits, driven by high single-digit volume growth, while EBIDTA is likely to grow in high teens (on a conservative basis).
Outlook
We retain our Buy rating on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 1,150. The stock is currently trading at 44x/38x its FY24E/25E EPS, making it a good pick in the consumer goods space.
