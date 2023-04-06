English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : Join us for AWS presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES webinar on Wednesday, 19th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Godrej Consumer Products; target of Rs 1100: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Godrej Consumer Products has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1100 in its research report dated April 05, 2023.

    Broker Research
    April 06, 2023 / 04:45 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Godrej Consumer Products

    GCPL is expected to achieve double-digit revenue growth in Q4FY2023 with good recovery in the domestic household insecticide (HI) category and good recovery in the Indonesia business. Gross margin and OPM are expected to improve on y-o-y basis due to lower input prices (palm oil prices are down by 36% y-o-y); OPM is expected to be around 18.0-18.5% in Q4. Key medium-term growth drivers for double digit revenue and earnings growth are 1) recovery in the domestic HI business 2) Indonesia business growing consistently and 3) Africa business growing in double digits.


    Outlook

    We re-iterate our Buy rating on Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) with revised PT of Rs. 1,100. Improving growth prospects in key markets and discounted valuations against peers at 44.1x/37.5x its FY24E/25E EPS makes it’s a good pick in the consumer goods space.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Godrej Consumer Products - 06 -04 - 2023 - sharekhan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Godrej Consumer Products #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Apr 6, 2023 04:45 pm