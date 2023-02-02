English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Godrej Consumer Products; target of Rs 1055: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Godrej Consumer Products has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1055 in its research report dated January 31, 2023.

    Broker Research
    February 02, 2023 / 04:44 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Godrej Consumer Products

    Godrej Consumer Products Q3FY2023 performance beat ours as well as the street’s expectations led by improved profitability as key input prices fell. Consolidated revenues and PAT grew by 9% and 7% y-o-y respectively with OPM rising by 16 bps y-o-y to 21.3% (increased by 440 bps q-o-q). Domestic household insecticide (HI) category clocked better performance for the third consecutive quarter. The company launched low-priced products in liquid vaporiser and aerosols segments to improve penetration and upgrade consumers to LVs/Aerosols in rural markets. With raw material prices correcting, OPM is expected to sequentially improve in the coming quarters. It will also help the company to see gradual improvement in sales volumes in the quarters ahead. Indonesia continues to see improvement in the performance.


    Outlook

    The stock continues to trade at an attractive valuation of 41.2x/35.1x its FY2024E/FY2025E EPS. We maintain our Buy recommendation on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 1,055.