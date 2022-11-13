Buy Godrej Consumer Products; target of Rs 1000: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Godrej Consumer Products

Q2FY2023 was yet another soft quarter for Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) as consolidated volumes declined by 5%, while revenue growth of 7% was primarily price-led. OPM fell by 454 bps y-o-y to 17.0% due to higher input prices and media investments Management targets mid-single digit volume growth in H2FY2023 with domestic soaps volume expected to revive post price correction, recovery in Indonesia business, and gradual recovery in the HI business. The decline in raw-material prices would help gross margins to improve from Q3; ad-spends are likely to remain higher in domestic and key international markets; correction in input prices and lower other expenses will help OPM remain close to 20% in the coming years.

Outlook

The stock has underperformed its peers for the past one year and is trading at 48x/38x its FY2023E/FY2024E earnings. We maintain our Buy recommendation on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 1,000.

