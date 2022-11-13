English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition @1499 for Pro from 16th Nov’22
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Godrej Consumer Products; target of Rs 1000: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Godrej Consumer Products has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1000 in its research report dated November 07, 2022.

    Broker Research
    November 13, 2022 / 01:30 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Godrej Consumer Products


    Q2FY2023 was yet another soft quarter for Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) as consolidated volumes declined by 5%, while revenue growth of 7% was primarily price-led. OPM fell by 454 bps y-o-y to 17.0% due to higher input prices and media investments Management targets mid-single digit volume growth in H2FY2023 with domestic soaps volume expected to revive post price correction, recovery in Indonesia business, and gradual recovery in the HI business. The decline in raw-material prices would help gross margins to improve from Q3; ad-spends are likely to remain higher in domestic and key international markets; correction in input prices and lower other expenses will help OPM remain close to 20% in the coming years.


    Outlook


    The stock has underperformed its peers for the past one year and is trading at 48x/38x its FY2023E/FY2024E earnings. We maintain our Buy recommendation on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 1,000.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Godrej Consumer Products - 08-11-2022 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Godrej Consumer Products #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Nov 13, 2022 01:30 pm