Buy Godrej Consumer Products Limited target of Rs 865: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Godrej Consumer Products Limited

Coronavirus outbreak has driven up demand for small soaps, hand-wash and hand sanitisers; Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) will benefit from higher demand of sanitisers and soaps in Q4. The company had hiked soap prices by 5%, which will drive value growth in the category; HI category has been recovering over past two quarters. Management expects demand to recover gradually by Q1FY2021 led by a good rabi crop and government efforts to boost rural consumption. This along with a recovery in demand for HI and good response to new products will help sustain volume growth at 7-9%.

Outlook

Stock has corrected by ~19% from recent highs and trades at 33.7x its FY2021E and 28.5x its FY2022E earnings; we maintain a Buy on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 865.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

