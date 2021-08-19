Buy Godrej Agrovet; target of Rs 760: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Motilal Oswal's research report on Godrej Agrovet

GOAGRO registered robust revenue growth due to a recovery in demand across segments. The Animal Feed and Palm Oil business drove performance on the back of a demand uptick and price hike. EBITDA margin contracted by 220bp YoY due to a surge in commodity prices, thereby affecting gross margin.

Outlook

We largely maintain over earnings estimate for FY22E/FY23E, as its 1Q performance was broadly in line with our estimates and the continued demand recovery across segments. We value the stock on a SoTP basis to arrive at our TP of INR760. We maintain our Buy rating.

