Buy Godrej Agrovet; target of Rs 755: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Godrej Agrovet

GOAGRO reported an in line revenue with robust growth (25%). EBITDA came in below our estimate due to gross margin pressure, led by higher commodity prices. EBIT margin witnessed a contraction across segments, except Palm Oil, which was aided by higher prices.



Outlook

We reduce our FY22E/FY23E earnings estimate by 9%/8%, factoring in its 2QFY22 performance. We value the stock on a SoTP basis to arrive at our TP of INR755 per share. We maintain our Buy rating.

