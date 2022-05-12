 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Godrej Agrovet; target of Rs 695: Motilal Oswal

May 12, 2022 / 02:33 PM IST

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Godrej Agrovet recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 695 in its research report dated May 10, 2022.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Godrej Agrovet

GOAGRO reported a strong operating performance, with robust EBIT growth (up 6x and 55% YoY) in Palm Oil and Crop Protection segments respectively. EBIT margin saw an expansion across segments, except Animal Feed, which was affected by higher input costs.

We largely maintain our FY23/FY24 earnings estimate. We value the stock on a SoTP basis to arrive at our TP of INR695. We maintain our Buy rating.

