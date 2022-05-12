Buy Godrej Agrovet; target of Rs 695: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Godrej Agrovet

GOAGRO reported a strong operating performance, with robust EBIT growth (up 6x and 55% YoY) in Palm Oil and Crop Protection segments respectively. EBIT margin saw an expansion across segments, except Animal Feed, which was affected by higher input costs.



Outlook

We largely maintain our FY23/FY24 earnings estimate. We value the stock on a SoTP basis to arrive at our TP of INR695. We maintain our Buy rating.

