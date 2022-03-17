English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Godrej Agrovet; target of Rs 692 : Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Godrej Agrovet recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 692 in its research report dated March 16, 2022.

    Broker Research
    March 17, 2022 / 11:17 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Godrej Agrovet


    The palm oil prices rallied 42% YoY to USD1,383/t as of Jan’22. However, the prices have further seen a 32% upsurge reaching USD1,840/t on 14th Mar’22 from USD1,393/t on 16th Feb’22. The spike was led by ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and the export restrictions imposed by the Indonesian government. Moreover, palm oil prices are likely to remain elevated until the global commodity supply issues cool down. The AF business is witnessing increasing demand from the hotels, restaurants, and catering (HoReCa) segment as a result of opening up of the economy. FY22 sales volume is estimated to surpass the pre-COVID level. The CP business is likely to do well going forward, due to: a) product launches in the standalone business (over the next 1-2 years), b) correction in RM prices, with an improvement in logistics operations in FY23 and FY24, c) better performance of Astec Lifesciences owing to its expertise in triazole chemistry, and d) commencement of a new herbicide plant. We expect GOAGRO to report a revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 16%/15%/21% over FY21-24, respectively.



    Outlook


    We raise our FY23/FY24 earnings estimates by 11%/3%, respectively, backed by favorable palm oil business environment and improvement in EBITDA margin of the standalone CP business from 22% each in FY23E/FY24E to 23%/24% respectively (v/s 27.7% in FY21 and 19.8% in FY22E). We value the stock on an SoTP basis to arrive at our TP of INR692, implying 46% potential upside. We maintain our BUY rating on GOAGRO.


    More Info

    Close

    Related stories


    At 11:11 hrs Godrej Agrovet was quoting at Rs 478.95, up Rs 4.10, or 0.86 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 482.70 and an intraday low of Rs 477.30.


    It was trading with volumes of 6,191 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 17,567 shares, a decrease of -64.76 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.34 percent or Rs 1.60 at Rs 474.85.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 746.80 and 52-week low Rs 458.00 on 04 August, 2021 and 28 February, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 35.87 percent below its 52-week high and 4.57 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 9,201.25 crore.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Godrej Agrovet #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Mar 17, 2022 11:17 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.