Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 02:27 PM IST

Buy Godrej Agrovet; target of Rs 659: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Godrej Agrovet has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 659 in its research report dated February 06, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Godrej Agrovet


GOAGRO reported decent results with adjusted topline/EBITDA/PAT growth of 12%/9%/43% respectively driven by Animal Feed (+30% growth) and Palm Oil (+24%) segment. CP segment dragged growth as GOAGRO is tightening screws on receivables collection in the domestic market. Dairy and Poultry segment were under pressure due to inability of the industry to hike prices commensurate to the cost increase. Overall performance was commendable as GOAGRO has started to reap benefits of the steps taken to increase profitability. We believe GOAGRO is an integrated play on Agri with strong presence in Animal Feed (51% of revenue), Crop Protection (16%) and Palm Oil (9%) business. GOAGRO's unique blend of high growth and mature businesses with market leadership in organized animal feed and oligopolistic positioning in palm oil will enable it to scale up business further by keeping working capital under check. Strong agri commodity and dairy prices will ensure continued growth acceleration in Animal Feed, Oil Palm and Crop protection business in FY21 as well.


Outlook


Maintain Buy with SoTP based target price of Rs 659 (blended P/E and EV/EBITDA multiple of 27.2x & 16.4x resp).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on Feb 7, 2020 02:27 pm

tags #Buy #Godrej Agrovet #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

