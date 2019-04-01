Buy Godrej Agrovet; target of Rs 610: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Godrej Agrovet

Godrej Agrovet (GOAGRO) is a diversified agri company with pan-India presence and operations spread across five business verticals. It comprises (i) the crop protection business, where it is a dominant player in plant growth regulators and triazole chemistry (via its subsidiary Astec Life Science), (ii) palm oil, where it enjoys leadership in India, (iii) animal feed- amongst the top player in cattle feed , (iv) dairy and (v) processed foods. The diverse nature of GOAGRO's various businesses de-risks its operations, enabling it to focus on growth, optimize capital efficiency and to maintain its competitive advantage. It undertakes dedicated R&D in existing products, focusing on improving yields and process efficiencies. Strength of the 'Godrej' brand and its association with trust, quality and reliability help the company across segments, particularly in those involving direct sales to retail consumers.

Outlook

We expect consolidated revenue/ EBITDA CAGR (FY18-21) of 12%/ 16% to INR73b/ INR7.0b. We initiate coverage on GOAGRO with Buy rating and SOTP-based target price of INR610.

