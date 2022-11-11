 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Godrej Agrovet; target of Rs 580: Motilal Oswal

Nov 11, 2022 / 01:49 PM IST

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Godrej Agrovet recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 580 in its research report dated November 08, 2022.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Godrej Agrovet

GOAGRO reported a subdued operating performance on the back of volatile commodity prices, higher input cost, and limited pass on of prices. EBIT in the Animal Feed (AF)/Palm Oil business declined by 15%/16% YoY, while the same in the Crop Protection (CP) business grew 13% YoY on the back of robust revenue growth (up 44% YoY).

Outlook

We largely maintain our FY23/FY24 earnings estimate and maintain our Buy rating, with a SoTP-based TP of INR580.

