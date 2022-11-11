English
    Buy Godrej Agrovet; target of Rs 580: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Godrej Agrovet recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 580 in its research report dated November 08, 2022.

    November 11, 2022 / 01:49 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Godrej Agrovet


    GOAGRO reported a subdued operating performance on the back of volatile commodity prices, higher input cost, and limited pass on of prices. EBIT in the Animal Feed (AF)/Palm Oil business declined by 15%/16% YoY, while the same in the Crop Protection (CP) business grew 13% YoY on the back of robust revenue growth (up 44% YoY).


    Outlook


    We largely maintain our FY23/FY24 earnings estimate and maintain our Buy rating, with a SoTP-based TP of INR580.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Nov 11, 2022 01:49 pm