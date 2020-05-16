Buy Godrej Agrovet; target of Rs 461: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Godrej Agrovet

GOAGRO's results were significantly impacted due to COVID and lockdown measures leading to significant erosion in topline and profitability in the core business. Many one-offs and adjustments have impacted YoY comparison, but indicatively adjusted sales/EBITDA/APAT came at +2%/-5%/+38% YoY @ Rs 14.6 bn/ Rs 648 mn/ Rs 272 mn resp. Though its products fall under essential categories list the outlook continues to be grim for a while, as many of its products target out-of-home consumption. A broad based revival of fortunes for GOAGRO is expected only in FY22.

Outlook

Maintain Buy with SoTP (Table in Exhibit 1) based target price of Rs 461 (Previous- 467) valuing the company at blended P/E & EV/EBITDA of 26x and 15x on FY22 financials.

