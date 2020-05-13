Buy Godrej Agrovet; target of Rs 443: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Godrej Agrovet

Ex-Tyson Foods (absent in the base quarter) and sale of land, GOAGRO's revenue declined 1%. On the other hand, EBITDA increased 9%, aided by performance in Crop Protection (CP) and Palm Oil, which was offset by Animal Feed (AF) and Dairy. Although quarterly performance was above our estimates, we maintain our estimates for FY21/FY22 due to the current uncertain scenario.

Outlook

We maintain our estimates and value the stock on an SOTP basis, arriving at a target price of INR443. Maintain Buy.

