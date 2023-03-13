 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy GNA Axles; target of Rs 1121: Sharekhan

Mar 13, 2023 / 04:27 PM IST

Sharekhan is bullish on GNA Axles has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1121 in its research report dated March 10, 2023.

Sharekhan's research report on GNA Axles

With a stable outlook, management is appearing to be focussing more on profitability than plain vanilla top-line growth. GNA is aiming for a sustainable EBITDA margin of 14.5-15.0%. We believe management guidance is realistic and achievable. The stock is trading at a P/E multiple of 11.9x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 6.7x of its FY2025E estimates.

Outlook

We reiterate our Buy rating on GNA Axles (GNA) with a revised PT of Rs. 1,121 on expectations of consistency in performance.

