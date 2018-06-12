App
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2018 02:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy GMR Infrastructure; target of Rs 29: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on GMR Infrastructure recommended Buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 29 in its research report dated June 01, 2018.

Edelweiss' research report on GMR Infrastructure


GMR Infrastructure (GMR) reported INR49mn profit for Q4FY18, aided by: (a) recognition of additional ~INR6.3bn revenue in Kamalanga and EMCO, post a favourable CERC order; and (b) higher profits at Hyderabad Airport (HIAL) and Indonesian coal mine (PT GEMS). On operational front, traffic improved 12-25% YoY on the company’s three operational airports; also, the Kamalanga and EMCO plants are witnessing higher PLFs and lower interest costs. Delhi Airport (DIAL) also saw favourable regulatory actions, which are likely to significantly enhance long term value.


Outlook


Improvement in cash flow trajectory, finalisation of tariff orders for airports and asset monetisation will be key stock drivers, in our view. Maintain 'BUY' with SoTP-based target price of INR29.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 12, 2018 02:43 pm

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #GMR Infrastructure #Recommendations

