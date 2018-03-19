App
Mar 19, 2018 09:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy GMR Infra, sees 78% upside; TDSAT ruling to re-rate airport assets: IDBI Capital

The company is as top pick in industrial stocks with potential upside of 78 percent.

Shares of GMR Infrastructure added 3 percent in the early trade on Monday as broking house IDBI Capital has initiated buy rating with target of Rs 32.;

According to brokerage house, the company stands as a testament to world-class conglomerate and with stake sale in energy, days are brighter ahead.

Divestment of roads segment is a matter of time, while monetisation of land bank is a sweetener, it added.

It believes that TDSAT ruling is going to re-rate airport assets. The company is as top pick in industrial stocks with potential upside of 78 percent.

At 09:25 hrs GMR Infrastructure was quoting at Rs 18.15, up Rs 0.25, or 1.40 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 25 and 52-week low Rs 14.20 on 18 January, 2018 and 30 May, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 27.8 percent below its 52-week high and 27.11 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

