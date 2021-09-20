MARKET NEWS

Buy Globus Spirits; target of Rs 1750: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Globus Spirits recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1750 in its research report dated September 20, 2021.

September 20, 2021 / 12:56 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Globus Spirits


Globus Spirits (GSL) is the largest grain based ENA manufacturer in India with a capacity of 160 million litre. The company is also a supplier of Indian made Indian liquor (IMIL) and premium IMFL in India. IMIL segment comprised ~42% of consolidated revenues, with the rest contributed by bulk alcohol (45%) and others (botting and by-products). Total 80% of IMIL sales occurs in Rajasthan (32-33% market share).



Outlook


We remain positive on the stock and maintain our BUY recommendation. We value the stock at Rs 1750 i.e. 17x P/E on FY23E EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Sep 20, 2021 12:56 pm

