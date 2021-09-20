Buy Globus Spirits; target of Rs 1750: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Globus Spirits

Globus Spirits (GSL) is the largest grain based ENA manufacturer in India with a capacity of 160 million litre. The company is also a supplier of Indian made Indian liquor (IMIL) and premium IMFL in India. IMIL segment comprised ~42% of consolidated revenues, with the rest contributed by bulk alcohol (45%) and others (botting and by-products). Total 80% of IMIL sales occurs in Rajasthan (32-33% market share).



Outlook

We remain positive on the stock and maintain our BUY recommendation. We value the stock at Rs 1750 i.e. 17x P/E on FY23E EPS.

