you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 06:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Globus Spirits; target of Rs 160: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Globus Spirits has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 160 in its research report dated June 18, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Globus Spirits


Globus Spirits reported strong results owing to a significant improvement in margin profile. Though revenues stayed flattish at Rs 271.5 crore, lower raw material cost led to 720 bps YoY improvement in gross margin to 42%. In spite of higher employee and other expenses, the company registered a 620 bps YoY improvement in EBITDA margin to 13%. Consequently, net profit increased from Rs 5 crore in Q4FY19 to Rs 19.4 crore in Q4FY20.



Outlook


We expect flat growth in revenue, EBITDA for FY20-22E but PAT is expected to grow at 12% CAGR, mainly due to lower interest expense. Subsequently, due to lower stock price, FCF yield is expected to stay elevated. We maintain BUY rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 160, valuing the business at ~7x FY22E EPS.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 18, 2020 06:08 pm

tags #Buy #Globus Spirits #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

