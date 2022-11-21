Buy Globus Spirits; target of Rs 1000: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Globus Spirits

Globus Spirits (GSL) is the largest grain based ENA manufacturer in India with a capacity of 250 million litre. The company is also a supplier of Indian made Indian liquor (IMIL) and premium IMFL in India. Consumer segment comprised ~34% of consolidated revenues, with the rest contributed by bulk alcohol (66%) • Total 80% of IMIL sales occurs in Rajasthan (32-33% market share).



Outlook

However, higher usage of rice straw as power source and availability of coal at better prices remain key monitorables on margins front. We remain positive on the stock and maintain our BUY recommendation.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Globus Spirits - 21 -11-2022 - icici