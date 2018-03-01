Buy Glenmark; target of Rs 787: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's report on Glenmark

Glenmark reported numbers below our estimates, more surprisingly on the margins front. However, partly the margins pressure could be explained by net forex loss of ` 720mn and continuous price erosion in US business. US sales ex-gZetia have grown flat YoY and QoQ, however product mix is not in favour. Management had guided for USD 125mn revenues from US in 3Q, however delayed product approvals in US have led to the miss. The net debt stood at ` 36.0bn (` 36.7bn in 4QFY17), company has guided for ` 3bn reduction per annum ex Licensing income.

Outlook

Considering the R&D profile, the only player in India with NCE & Generic blend (only after Sun pharma) and the underperformance of the stock we continue to maintain Buy with TP of ` 787 (14x FY20E, including NCE pipeline and key opportunities EPS of ` 102). We have cut our earnings to the most conservative levels with 18% and 25% EPS reduction for FY18E and FY19E. With CMP at ` 535, the stock is trading at 13x FY19E EPS of ` 40 and 11x FY20E EPS of ` 49.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.