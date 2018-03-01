App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Feb 28, 2018 03:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Glenmark; target of Rs 787: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Glenmark has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 787 in its research report dated February 12, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's report on Glenmark


Glenmark reported numbers below our estimates, more surprisingly on the margins front. However, partly the margins pressure could be explained by net forex loss of ` 720mn and continuous price erosion in US business. US sales ex-gZetia have grown flat YoY and QoQ, however product mix is not in favour.  Management had guided for USD 125mn revenues from US in 3Q, however delayed product approvals in US have led to the miss. The net debt stood at ` 36.0bn (` 36.7bn in 4QFY17), company has guided for ` 3bn reduction per annum ex Licensing income.

Outlook

Considering the R&D profile, the only player in India with NCE & Generic blend (only after Sun pharma) and the underperformance of the stock we continue to maintain Buy with TP of ` 787 (14x FY20E, including NCE pipeline and key opportunities EPS of ` 102). We have cut our earnings to the most conservative levels with 18% and 25% EPS reduction for FY18E and FY19E. With CMP at ` 535, the stock is trading at 13x FY19E EPS of ` 40 and 11x FY20E EPS of ` 49.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Glenmark #Recommendations

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC