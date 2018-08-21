App
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2018 05:07 PM IST

Buy Glenmark; target of Rs 691: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Glenmark has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 691 in its research report dated August 16, 2018.

HDFC Securities' research report on Glenmark


Glenmark pharma (GNP) reported a decent set of numbers in its 1QFY19 results. Revenue at Rs 21.3bn was down 8.6%YoY and 5.3%QoQ. EBITDA margin at 14.6% declined 880bps YoY but recovered 150bpsQoQ. PAT at Rs 2.2bn was reduced by 31.6%YoY but showed a strong sequential growth of 47.4%. These numbers are not comparable on a YoY basis because GNP had launched Ezetimibe (generic Zetia) with its partner Endo in December 2016, and had exclusivity on the product. The decline in its US business was offset by good growth in all other segments, with double digit growth in CIS, Africa, Europe, and Latin America regions. Sequential margin improvement is attributed to cost rationalization, reflected in a reduction of other expense and R&D spend.


Outlook


We estimate a CAGR of 8.3% in revenue, 7.2% in EBITDA, and 38.7% in PAT with EBITDA margin maintained at ~17.5% over FY18-20. Maintain BUY with a revised TP of Rs 691 (18x FY20E and Rs 135/sh for pipeline).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 21, 2018 05:07 pm

#Buy #Glenmark #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

