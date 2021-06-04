MARKET NEWS

Buy Glenmark Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 717: Geojit

Geojit is bullish on Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 717 in its research report dated June 03, 2021.

June 04, 2021
 
 
Geojit's research report on Glenmark Pharmaceuticals


Glenmark registered a 3.3% YoY growth in revenue to Rs. 2,860cr in Q4FY21, backed by robust India, US, Europe and API segments, partially offset by de-growth in Latin America. EBITDA grew 12.4% YoY, with margin expanding by 130bps to 18.5%, on lower costs and improved sales. Adj. PAT rose 24.8% YoY to Rs. 234cr, further aided by lower depreciation and interest costs.



Outlook


Given strong performance across regions/segments, successful drug launches and controlled debt levels, we reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a rolled-forward target price of Rs. 717 based on 17x FY23E EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Jun 4, 2021 02:28 pm

