Last Updated : Aug 19, 2020 11:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Glenmark Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 560: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 560 in its research report dated August 17, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Glenmark Pharmaceuticals


Revenues stayed flattish growing just 0.9% YoY to Rs 2345 crore due to subdued growth of 1.6% in US to Rs 743 crore, 3.7% growth in domestic sales to Rs 780 crore. Europe business grew 12.8% YoY to Rs 274 crore. RoW markets de-grew 18.1% YoY to 212 crore. EBITDA margins improved 567 bps YoY to 20.4% mainly due to lower other expenditure. EBITDA grew 39.8% YoY to Rs 478 crore. Adjusted PAT grew 106.9% YoY to Rs 226 crore. Delta vis-à-vis EBITDA was due to higher other income. Exceptional items in Q1FY21 were Rs 28 crore on gain arising from sale of Vwash brand to HUL.


Outlook


We believe reduction of debt, improvement in free cash flow and margins are key events to watch. We arrive at our target price of Rs 560 based on 14x FY22E EPS of Rs 39.9.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 19, 2020 11:02 am

tags #Buy #Glenmark Pharmaceuticals #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

