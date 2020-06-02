Buy Glenmark Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 410: Globe Capital Market

Globe Capital Market's report on Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Glenmark was founded with a vision to emerge as a leading integrated research-based, global pharmaceutical company. Our branded generics business has a significant presence in markets across emerging economies including India. The generics business services the requirements of developed markets like US and Western Europe. Our API business sells products in over 65 countries including the US, various countries in the EU, South America and India. With 15 manufacturing facilities and 3 R&D centers dedicated to the goal of enriching lives across the globe we believe that the real force behind our continued successes are dedicated employees from across 60 nationalities, committed to creating 'A new way for a new world'.

Outlook

Considering both the factors fundamental & technical parameter, we recommend a ‘BUY’ in Glenmark Pharmaceuticals at current level for the target price of Rs. 410 with close below stop loss of Rs. 340.







