App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 11:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Glenmark Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 410: Globe Capital Market

Globe Capital Market is bullish on Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 410 in its research report dated Jun 01, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Globe Capital Market's report on Glenmark Pharmaceuticals


Glenmark was founded with a vision to emerge as a leading integrated research-based, global pharmaceutical company. Our branded generics business has a significant presence in markets across emerging economies including India. The generics business services the requirements of developed markets like US and Western Europe. Our API business sells products in over 65 countries including the US, various countries in the EU, South America and India. With 15 manufacturing facilities and 3 R&D centers dedicated to the goal of enriching lives across the globe we believe that the real force behind our continued successes are dedicated employees from across 60 nationalities, committed to creating 'A new way for a new world'.



Outlook


Considering both the factors fundamental & technical parameter, we recommend a ‘BUY’ in Glenmark Pharmaceuticals at current level for the target price of Rs. 410 with close below stop loss of Rs. 340.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Read More
First Published on Jun 2, 2020 11:32 am

tags #Buy #Glenmark Pharmaceuticals #Globe Capital Market #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Business Insight | What Moody's latest rating reveals about state of Indian economy

Business Insight | What Moody's latest rating reveals about state of Indian economy

SBI Card reports average daily spends at over Rs 175 crore in May

SBI Card reports average daily spends at over Rs 175 crore in May

Coronavirus pandemic | Lockdown implementation faulty, was treated as law and order problem: COVID-19 task force

Coronavirus pandemic | Lockdown implementation faulty, was treated as law and order problem: COVID-19 task force

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.