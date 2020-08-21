172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-glenmark-pharma-target-of-rs-576-krchoksey-5735301.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2020 02:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Glenmark Pharma; target of Rs 576 KRChoksey

KRChoksey is bullish on Glenmark Pharma has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 576 in its research report dated August 20, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

KRChoksey's research report on Glenmark Pharma


Glenmark Pharmaceuticals reported flat Revenue growth of 0.9% YoY (down 15.3% QoQ) to INR 23,448 mn, due to muted growth in the domestic & the US markets. EBITDA rose 39.8% YoY to INR 4,781 mn (up 2.7% QoQ). EBITDA margin expanded 567 bps YoY to 20.4% in 1QFY21 (from 14.7% in 1QFY20). On sequential basis, EBITDA margin expanded 356 bps QoQ. Reported Net Profit grew strongly by 73.0% YoY (up 15.3% QoQ) to INR 2,540 mn while Adjusted Net Profit grew 53.9% YoY (up 20.6% QoQ) to INR 2,261 mn. Reported Net Profit Margin expanded 451 bps YoY to 10.8% (up 287 bps QoQ) from 6.3% in 1QFY20. Adj. NPM expanded 332 bps YoY, (up 287 bps QoQ) to 9.6% in 1QFY21.



Outlook


We continue to apply PE multiple of 14.5x on FY22E EPS of INR 39.7/share and revise our target price to 576/share (previously INR 548 per share); an upside potential of 20.0% and accordingly reiterate a BUY rating on the shares of Glenmark Pharma.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Aug 21, 2020 02:06 pm

tags #Buy #Glenmark Pharma #KRChoksey #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.