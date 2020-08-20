Buy Glenmark Pharma; target of Rs 575: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on Glenmark Pharma

GNP’s operating performance beat our estimates by 20% as low marketing spends in the domestic business aided EBITDA margin expansion. US sales were down 6% qoq but India business grew 4% yoy, led by Faripiravir (vs. industry decline of around 4-5%). US business continued to see high price erosion in the Derma portfolio (~15%) and increased competition in Mupirocin. With a thin pipeline of ANDAs pending for approval and a low filing rate, we expect US growth to remain muted in the next few years. Net debt remains elevated at Rs36bn, although GNP managed to reduce it by Rs1.8bn during the quarter (vs Q4FY20). Nonetheless, debt reduction remains the key monitorable for the company in the near term for any stock re-rating to happen.

Outlook

We retain Buy with a revised TP of Rs575 (roll forward to 15x Sept’22E EPS). We raise FY21/22/23E EPS by 11%/6%/4% post Q1. Valuations are at a 40-50% discount to large peers. Any meaningful debt reduction and value unlocking in Ichnos are key triggers.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.