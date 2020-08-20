172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-glenmark-pharma-target-of-rs-575-emkay-global-financial-5729601.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2020 01:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Glenmark Pharma; target of Rs 575: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Glenmark Pharma has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 575 in its research report dated August 17, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Emkay Global Financial's report on Glenmark Pharma


GNP’s operating performance beat our estimates by 20% as low marketing spends in the domestic business aided EBITDA margin expansion. US sales were down 6% qoq but India business grew 4% yoy, led by Faripiravir (vs. industry decline of around 4-5%). US business continued to see high price erosion in the Derma portfolio (~15%) and increased competition in Mupirocin. With a thin pipeline of ANDAs pending for approval and a low filing rate, we expect US growth to remain muted in the next few years. Net debt remains elevated at Rs36bn, although GNP managed to reduce it by Rs1.8bn during the quarter (vs Q4FY20). Nonetheless, debt reduction remains the key monitorable for the company in the near term for any stock re-rating to happen.


Outlook
We retain Buy with a revised TP of Rs575 (roll forward to 15x Sept’22E EPS). We raise FY21/22/23E EPS by 11%/6%/4% post Q1. Valuations are at a 40-50% discount to large peers. Any meaningful debt reduction and value unlocking in Ichnos are key triggers.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Aug 20, 2020 01:37 pm

tags #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Glenmark Pharma #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.