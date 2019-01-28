Buy Glenmark Pharma above Rs 658: Shabbir Kayyumi

Shabbir Kayyumi

Glenmark Pharma appears to have formed a short term bottom as it repeatedly attracting buying interest around Rs 658-660 levels.

Formation Diamond bottom pattern on daily chart which is reversal pattern indicate upside move. Buying momentum will accelerate above Rs 658 where pattern breakout is expected and it can attempt to retest its interim top in coming sessions.

Declining histogram of MACD also suggesting upside momentum. Positional trader can create fresh long position above Rs 658 with a stop below Rs 635 on closing basis for an initial target of Rs 715.