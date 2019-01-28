App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 12:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Glenmark Pharma above Rs 658: Shabbir Kayyumi

Positional trader can create fresh long position above Rs 658 with a stop below Rs 635 on closing basis for an initial target of Rs 715.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Shabbir Kayyumi

Glenmark Pharma appears to have formed a short term bottom as it repeatedly attracting buying interest around Rs 658-660 levels.

Formation Diamond bottom pattern on daily chart which is reversal pattern indicate upside move. Buying momentum will accelerate above Rs 658 where pattern breakout is expected and it can attempt to retest its interim top in coming sessions.

Declining histogram of MACD also suggesting upside momentum. Positional trader can create fresh long position above Rs 658 with a stop below Rs 635 on closing basis for an initial target of Rs 715.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 12:39 pm

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

