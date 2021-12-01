MARKET NEWS

Buy Gland Pharma; target of Rs 5000: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Gland Pharma has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5000 in its research report dated November 29, 2021.

December 01, 2021 / 03:44 PM IST
 
 
Emkay Global Financial's report on Gland Pharma


We hosted Gland Pharma management for a two-day non-deal roadshow in Mumbai to meet investors. Management commentary boosted our confidence in its unique business model, which is expected to benefit from increasing competition in generic injectables. While the company steadily increases its portfolio offerings to existing customers such as Apotex, Fresenius Kabi and Pfizer (Hospira), it is also gaining traction with recent entrants into the US generic injectables market such as Alembic Pharma. Management views the biologics business as a natural extension of its injectables capabilities. While the company might have to depend on parent Fosun Pharma initially, it expects to leverage its current client relationships to build an accretive business.



Outlook


We remain positive on Gland Pharma on the back of strong growth and visibility into profitability. We estimate revenue/EBITDA/net profit CAGRs of 25%/25%/27% (FY21- 24e). Strong growth should also boost Gland’s industry-leading return ratios further.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Dec 1, 2021 03:44 pm

