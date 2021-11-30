Buy Gland Pharma: target of Rs 4400: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Gland Pharma

Gland plans to increase the share of revenues from RoW markets to 40% (21% Currently) over next 3-4 yea led by a strong growth from foray in China markets and increasing penetration in existing Row markets. Well dive ified product portfolio, strong product pipeline and strengthening of the base business in the US would drive the Core market segment performance. Vaccine manufacturing opportunity has taken Gland closer to its long term strategy of entering the lucrative biosimilar CDMO space.



Outlook

We re-iterate Buy recommendation on Gland Pharma (Gland) with an unchanged PT of 4,400

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

