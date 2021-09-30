Buy Gland Pharma: target of Rs 4400: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Gland Pharma

Well diversified product portfolio, strong product pipeline would drive the Core markets performance, while expanding geographic footprint with plans to enter China bodes well from growth perspective. Opportunities from Sputnik Vaccine, and plans to enter the biosimilar CDMO space would be key growth driver for Gland. Gland has lined up a Rs 770 crore capex over FY22E-FY23E, which could enable it to cater to increased demand for existing as well as new products.



Outlook

We re-iterate Buy recommendation on Gland Pharma (Gland) with unchanged PT of Rs 4400. Stock price correction of ~14% from its highs provides a good entry point for investors.

