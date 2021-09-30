MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Gland Pharma: target of Rs 4400: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Gland Pharma has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4400 in its research report dated September 29, 2021.

Broker Research
September 30, 2021 / 01:13 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Gland Pharma


Well diversified product portfolio, strong product pipeline would drive the Core markets performance, while expanding geographic footprint with plans to enter China bodes well from growth perspective. Opportunities from Sputnik Vaccine, and plans to enter the biosimilar CDMO space would be key growth driver for Gland. Gland has lined up a Rs 770 crore capex over FY22E-FY23E, which could enable it to cater to increased demand for existing as well as new products.



Outlook


We re-iterate Buy recommendation on Gland Pharma (Gland) with unchanged PT of Rs 4400. Stock price correction of ~14% from its highs provides a good entry point for investors.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Gland Pharma #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Sep 30, 2021 01:13 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.