Buy Gland Pharma: target of Rs 4100: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Gland Pharma

Gland’s core markets segment is on a strong footing to grow, backed by an expected double-digit growth in the US markets. Emerging Prospects in China markets and opportunities from the Vaccine arrangement are the key growth drivers. Strong domain expertise and growth prospects, a sturdy earnings track record and strong financials are the key positives for Gland, earnings are expected to stage a strong 39% CAGR over FY2021-FY2023E.



Outlook

We retain a Buy recommendation on Gland Pharma (Gland) with a revised PT of Rs 4,100.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

