MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Gland Pharma: target of Rs 4100: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Gland Pharma has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4100 in its research report dated July 05, 2021.

Broker Research
July 06, 2021 / 10:41 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Gland Pharma


Gland’s core markets segment is on a strong footing to grow, backed by an expected double-digit growth in the US markets. Emerging Prospects in China markets and opportunities from the Vaccine arrangement are the key growth drivers. Strong domain expertise and growth prospects, a sturdy earnings track record and strong financials are the key positives for Gland, earnings are expected to stage a strong 39% CAGR over FY2021-FY2023E.



Outlook


We retain a Buy recommendation on Gland Pharma (Gland) with a revised PT of Rs 4,100.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Gland Pharma #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Jul 6, 2021 10:41 am

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Digital Enablement

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Digital Enablement

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.