Buy Gland Pharma: target of Rs 4100: Sharekhan
Sharekhan is bullish on Gland Pharma has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4100 in its research report dated July 05, 2021.
Broker Research
July 06, 2021 / 10:41 AM IST
Sharekhan's research report on Gland Pharma
Gland’s core markets segment is on a strong footing to grow, backed by an expected double-digit growth in the US markets. Emerging Prospects in China markets and opportunities from the Vaccine arrangement are the key growth drivers. Strong domain expertise and growth prospects, a sturdy earnings track record and strong financials are the key positives for Gland, earnings are expected to stage a strong 39% CAGR over FY2021-FY2023E.
Outlook
We retain a Buy recommendation on Gland Pharma (Gland) with a revised PT of Rs 4,100.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Read More