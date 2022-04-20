English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Gland Pharma; target of Rs 4040: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Gland Pharma recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4040 in its research report dated April 19, 2022.

    Broker Research
    April 20, 2022 / 02:18 PM IST
    The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E.  Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

    The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E.  Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Gland Pharma


    GLAND has 11 injectable products in the USFDA shortage list, which have combined sales of ~USD400m over the past 12-months. The overall number of drugs under shortage in the US has declined to a 15-year low at present. However, the number of injectables facing a shortage is at its 20-year average, but is at a record high as a percentage of total drug shortages. Among the Indian players present in the US, GLAND appears to be the largest beneficiary from drugs under shortages due to consistent compliance and manufacturing capacity/capabilities.



    Outlook


    We value GLAND at 35x 12-month forward P/E to arrive at our TP of INR4,040. We remain positive given: a) its niche product pipeline in injectables, b) volume gains in existing products, c) wider market operations for its portfolio, d) a strong cash cushion for inorganic growth, and e) consistent compliance.


    More Info

    Close

    Related stories


    At 14:17 hrs Gland Pharma was quoting at Rs 3,254.90, up Rs 57.25, or 1.79 percent.

    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 3,263.60 and an intraday low of Rs 3,207.25.

    It was trading with volumes of 2,946 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 4,785 shares, a decrease of -38.43 percent.

    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.21 percent or Rs 6.80 at Rs 3,197.65.

    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 4,324.65 and 52-week low Rs 2,551.00 on 13 August, 2021 and 19 April, 2021, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 24.74 percent below its 52-week high and 27.59 percent above its 52-week low.

    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 53,478.89 crore.

     

    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Gland Pharma #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Apr 20, 2022 02:18 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.