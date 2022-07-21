Buy Gland Pharma; target of Rs 3080: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Gland Pharma

Gland reported a weak performance for Q1FY23 due to the impact of continued supply disruption, cost escalation and the managements decision to shut down two of its manufacturing lines for productivity improvement. While the near term challenges seem to be transient in nature, the long-term growth levers for Gland are intact. FY2023 is expected to witness moderation in the topline growth while in FY24E the topline growth is likely to bounce back. The OPM guidance is around 33% to 35%.

We retain our Buy recommendation on Gland Pharma (Gland) with a revised PT of Rs. 3,080.

