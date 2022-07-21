English
    Buy Gland Pharma; target of Rs 3080: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Gland Pharma has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3080 in its research report dated July 20, 2022.

    July 21, 2022 / 09:28 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Gland Pharma


    Gland reported a weak performance for Q1FY23 due to the impact of continued supply disruption, cost escalation and the managements decision to shut down two of its manufacturing lines for productivity improvement. While the near term challenges seem to be transient in nature, the long-term growth levers for Gland are intact. FY2023 is expected to witness moderation in the topline growth while in FY24E the topline growth is likely to bounce back. The OPM guidance is around 33% to 35%.


    Outlook


    We retain our Buy recommendation on Gland Pharma (Gland) with a revised PT of Rs. 3,080.


    At 17:30 Gland Pharma was quoting at Rs 2,328.85, down Rs 144.45, or 5.84 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 2,373.00 and an intraday low of Rs 2,180.10.


    It was trading with volumes of 100,817 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 60,382 shares, an increase of 66.97 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.10 percent or Rs 26.85 at Rs 2,473.30.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 4,324.65 and 52-week low Rs 2,180.10 on 13 August, 2021 and 21 July, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 46.15 percent below its 52-week high and 6.82 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 38,345.89 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 21, 2022 09:26 pm
