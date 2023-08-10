English
    Buy Gland Pharma; target of Rs 1560: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Gland Pharma recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1560 in its research report dated August 07, 2023.

    August 10, 2023 / 02:40 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Gland Pharma

    Gland Pharma (GLAND) posted better-than-expected 1QFY24 performance. After a lackluster 4QFY23, GLAND has exhibited an improvement in business from core markets as well as stability in India/ROW businesses. The overall performance has improved to some extent due to higher profit share component as well for the quarter. We raise our earnings estimates by 8.5%/5.0% for FY24/FY25 factoring in: a) faster revival of the lost business by adding new customers, b) price stability in the base portfolio, and c) increase in milestone income. We value GLAND at 23x 12M forward earnings to arrive at our TP of INR1,560. GLAND remains on track to not only revive the base business but also to: a) increase its offerings in newer markets like China, b) build niche pipeline for regulated markets, and c) enhance scope of synergy from Cenexi acquisition. Reiterate BUY.

    Outlook

    We raise our earnings estimates by 8.5%/5.0% for FY24/FY25 factoring in: a) faster revival of the lost business by adding new customers, b) price stability in the base portfolio, and c) increase in milestone income. We value GLAND at 23x 12M forward earnings to arrive at our TP of INR1,560.

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 02:40 pm

