Last Updated : Jul 01, 2020 11:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy GIC Reinsurance; target of Rs 185: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on GIC Reinsurance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 185 in its research report dated June 29, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom

HDFC Securities' research report on GIC Reinsurance


Higher losses in agriculture and aviation led to increased 4QFY20 claims ratio of 89.1%, +1,917/-1,788bps YoY/QoQ. This resulted in underwriting losses of Rs 7.2bn. Investment income was hit by higher provisions of Rs 3.8bn bringing yield down to 7.7%. 4QFY20 APAT was Rs 12.2bn (+37.5% YoY).



Outlook


FY22E P/ABV of 0.6x result in our BUY recommendation with a TP of Rs 185. We estimate an FY22E adj. RoE at 7.4%, and value GICRE at 0.7x FY22E ABV less 10% discount. We continue to rate GICRE a BUY with a TP of Rs 185 (Mar-22E P/ABV of 0.6x).





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 1, 2020 11:08 am

