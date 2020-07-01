Buy GIC Reinsurance; target of Rs 185: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on GIC Reinsurance

Higher losses in agriculture and aviation led to increased 4QFY20 claims ratio of 89.1%, +1,917/-1,788bps YoY/QoQ. This resulted in underwriting losses of Rs 7.2bn. Investment income was hit by higher provisions of Rs 3.8bn bringing yield down to 7.7%. 4QFY20 APAT was Rs 12.2bn (+37.5% YoY).

Outlook

FY22E P/ABV of 0.6x result in our BUY recommendation with a TP of Rs 185. We estimate an FY22E adj. RoE at 7.4%, and value GICRE at 0.7x FY22E ABV less 10% discount. We continue to rate GICRE a BUY with a TP of Rs 185 (Mar-22E P/ABV of 0.6x).







