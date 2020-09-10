Buy GIC Reinsurance; target of Rs 165: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on GIC Reinsurance

GICRE is India’s largest reinsurer but continues to make significant underwriting losses (1QFY21 COR: 112.9%). A calibrated approach to underwriting is expected to change this over FY21-23E. While we are not entirely convinced about the pathway to underwriting profitability, inexpensive valuations— FY22E P/ABV of 0.5x—result in our BUY recommendation with a 9.8% lower target price of Rs 165. We estimate an FY22E adj. RoE is at 9.8%, and value GICRE at 0.7x FY22E ABV less 10% discount for an additional 10.8% stake to be sold by GoI.

Outlook

We expect the company’s underwriting profitability to improve in 2Q/3QFY21 as the impact of lower loss ratios for 1QFY21 come in with a lag. We have tweaked our estimates to build in lower premium growth, higher CORs, and lower investment yields.

