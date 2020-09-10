172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-gic-reinsurance-target-of-rs-165-hdfc-securities-5821821.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2020 03:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy GIC Reinsurance; target of Rs 165: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on GIC Reinsurance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 165 in its research report dated September 10, 2020.

Broker Research

HDFC Securities' research report on GIC Reinsurance


GICRE is India’s largest reinsurer but continues to make significant underwriting losses (1QFY21 COR: 112.9%). A calibrated approach to underwriting is expected to change this over FY21-23E. While we are not entirely convinced about the pathway to underwriting profitability, inexpensive valuations— FY22E P/ABV of 0.5x—result in our BUY recommendation with a 9.8% lower target price of Rs 165. We estimate an FY22E adj. RoE is at 9.8%, and value GICRE at 0.7x FY22E ABV less 10% discount for an additional 10.8% stake to be sold by GoI.


Outlook


We expect the company’s underwriting profitability to improve in 2Q/3QFY21 as the impact of lower loss ratios for 1QFY21 come in with a lag. We have tweaked our estimates to build in lower premium growth, higher CORs, and lower investment yields.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 10, 2020 03:23 pm

tags #Buy #GIC Reinsurance #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

