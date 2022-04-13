English
    Buy GHCL; target of Rs 898: Arihant Capital

    Arihant Capital is bullish on GHCL has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 898 in its research report dated April 13, 2022.

    April 13, 2022 / 03:16 PM IST
     
     
    Arihant Capital's research report on GHCL


    GHCL Ltd. is the largest single location manufacturer of Soda Ash in India. It has a plant facility at Sutrapada in Gujarat. It is currently looking at expanding its soda ash capacity. Given the soda ash industry dynamics, tightness in underlying prices and capacity expansion, we initiate coverage on the stock.



    Outlook


    Accordingly, we have a Target Price of INR 898/share for GHCL Ltd. and recommend a BUY rating on the shares of the company.


    At 15:12 hrs Gujarat Heavy Chemicals was quoting at Rs 571.30, up Rs 20.25, or 3.67 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 590.95 and an intraday low of Rs 558.85.


    It was trading with volumes of 87,062 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 45,021 shares, an increase of 93.38 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 2.02 percent or Rs 11.35 at Rs 551.05.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 584.05 and 52-week low Rs 215.35 on 01 April, 2022 and 13 April, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 2.18 percent below its 52-week high and 165.29 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 5,447.39 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Broker Research
    Tags: #Arihant Capital #Buy #GHCL #Recommendations
    first published: Apr 13, 2022 03:16 pm
