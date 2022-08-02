Buy GHCL; target of Rs 898: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital's research report on GHCL

GHCL Ltd. is the largest single location manufacturer of Soda Ash in India. It has a plant facility at Sutrapada in Gujarat. It reported its Q1FY23 earnings which were robust and largely in-line with our estimates. The company has benefitted from operational efficiencies and supportive industry dynamics in soda ash segment.



Outlook

The Textile business is valued by applying 25% discount to its replacement cost, yielding per share value of INR 98. Accordingly, we maintain our BUY rating on the stock with the Target Price of INR 898 per share. GHCL Ltd. Traction in financial performance continues Source: Company, Arihant Research Financial Highlights.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

GHCL - 010822 - arih