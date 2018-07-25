App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 05:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy GHCL LTD; target of Rs 330: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities is bullish on GHCL LTD has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 330 in its research report dated July 19, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Kotak Securities' research report on GHCL LTD


The Inorganic chemical segment performance impacted by lower volume (maintenance shutdown) and MTM forex loss of Rs70mn, which offset the benefit of higher realisation (Rs380/tonne). Textile segment operating performance improved sequentially supported by improvement in the home textile business which reported EBITDA of Rs30mn as compared to loss in the previous quarter. Management expects the global soda ash market to grow at 2.5% annually and demand likely to remain strong in India (grew 11% in FY18E). Anti-dumping duty (ADD) on soda ash is extended for six months from China and US, as sunset review is under process, while ADD on Turkey and Russia is extended for 1 year.


Outlook


Given the environmental issues in China (as there are still some soda ash plants in East, South and Central China which needs to be relocated or upgraded), the industry expects the soda ash production to decline in China and tightness to prevail in the Industry. Backed by strong realisation, we expect soda ash business to deliver strong performance and the recovery in textile business is expected to provide support to the earnings in the medium term. Maintain BUY rating, with a target price of Rs330.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 05:54 pm

tags #Buy #GHCL LTD #Kotak Securities #Recommendations

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.