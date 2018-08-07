Buy Geojit Financial Services; target of Rs 96: Cholamandalam Securities

Cholamandalam Securities' research report on Geojit financial Services

Geojit’s AUM grew by 12.1% YoY to INR 376bn (vs. CSEC estimate of INR 394bn), although down 2.7% on a QoQ basis, largely due to the muted growth in Depository assets (Asset under Holding), which was noted at INR 318bn (9.1% YoY, -3.8% QoQ). However, book size of Mutual fund (SIP & STP) has grown at a healthy rate of 52.3% YoY (2.4% QoQ) and now stands at INR 1.69bn. Consolidated Revenues from operations also dipped sequentially by 16.5% to INR 726mn (-4.9% YoY), vs. CSEC estimate of INR 922mn. Broking & related income saw a 10.1% YoY dip and stood at INR 542mn amidst marginal drop in yields (Total Equity yield was 0.042% in 1QFY19 vs 0.055% in 1QFY18). Software income declined by 22.4% YoY (-23.7% QoQ) and stood at INR 33mn (constituting 5% of consolidated core revenue). Consolidated other income grew by 9.8%YoY (-9.4% QoQ) to INR 84.8mn in 1QFY19.

Outlook

Currently the stock is trading at 18X EPS of FY20E. Strengthening of the equity markets going ahead would push the volume growth and is expected to bid well for the company. Also, the acquisition of the Commodities trading business, coupled with the fall in opex, paints a positive picture. Hence, we give the stock a BUY rating and arrive at target price of INR 96, assigning a P/E of 23X FY20E.



For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.