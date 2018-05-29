App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 29, 2018 03:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Geojit Financial Services; target of Rs 131: Cholamandalam Securities

Cholamandalam Securities is bullish on Geojit financial Services has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 131 in its research report dated May 18, 2018.

Cholamandalam Securities' research report on Geojit financial Services


Geojit’s AUM fell sequentially by 6.1% to INR 386bn, although up 19.3% on a YoY basis, largely due to the decline in Depository assets (Asset under Holding), which was noted at INR 330bn (16.3% YoY, -7.4% QoQ). However, book size of Mutual fund (SIP & STP) has grown at a healthy rate of 87.5% YoY (17% QoQ) and now stands at INR 1.65bn.  Consolidated total income from operations also dipped sequentially by 5% to INR 957mn (up 19.8% YoY). Standalone Broking & related income saw a 5.6% QoQ dip and stood at INR 791mn amidst marginal drop in yields (Total Equity yield was 0.047% in 4QFY18 vs 0.057% in 4QFY17). Software income that declined in the last quarter grew by a muted 9.9% YoY (remained flat QoQ) and stood at INR 43mn (constituting 5% of consolidated core revenue). Consolidated other income also fell by 4.7%YoY (-9.4% QoQ) to INR 85.7mn in 4QFY18. Total income from financial product (distribution of MFs) continued to demonstrate healthy growth (78.6% YoY) and stood at INR 127.5mn on the back of growth in overall MF book. New client additions in 4QFY18 were reported at 26,900 Vs 15700 in 4QFY17 (24,140 in 3QFY18). Total no. of clients increased steadily by 10.6% YoY (2.3% QoQ) to 0.93mn as of 4QFY18.


Outlook


Currently the stock is trading at 3.7x P/BV of FY20E. Strengthening of the equity markets going ahead would push the volume growth and is expected to bid well for the company. Also, the acquisition of the Commodities trading business, coupled with the heavy spend on advertisement, paints a positive picture. Hence, we give the stock a BUY rating and arrive at target price of INR 131, assigning a P/BV of 4.8X FY20E.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Buy #Cholamandalam Securities #Geojit Financial services #Recommendations

