you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2018 05:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Genus Power Infrastructure; target of Rs 40: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities is bullish on Genus Power Infrastructure has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 40 in its research report dated October 25, 2018.

Kotak Securities' research report on Genus Power Infrastructure


Genus reported good numbers on the operational front and reported profits in line with estimates.Outlook on EBITDA margins remains positive. Further, strong order book makes us comfortable on growth in FY19-20. Strong revenue growth on the back of pick-up in execution. EBITDA margin expansion despite commodity price and currency fluctuation Order book has almost doubled to Rs14.0bn (net of GST) on a y-o-y basis. The Genus power stock has corrected sharply by 64% from its high of Rs86. The stock is trading at 11.6x and 10.4x FY19E and FY20E earnings respectively.


Outlook


We value the stock at 15x FY20E and arrive at a price target of Rs 40 (Unchanged). Reiterate BUY due to reasonable valuations, healthy profit growth and adequate upside.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 31, 2018 05:06 pm

tags #Buy #Genus Power Infrastructure #Kotak Securities #Recommendations

